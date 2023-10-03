Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A section of UKambani leaders is up in arms against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his continued disrespect for Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Speaking after a church service at Kaiani ABC church in Kathiani Constituency on Sunday, the leaders, led by Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, told Gachagua to respect Kalonzo Musyoka or else he will have them to contend with

The leaders vowed never to allow Gachagua to continue undermining Kalonzo by attacking him as he had repeatedly done during his visits to Ukambani.

According to Wavinya, Kalonzo is the defacto Kamba kingpin and that community will rally behind him in the 2027 General Elections.

Trade CS Moses Kuria who was also attending the same service said he was hopeful that the ongoing national dialogue will bear fruits.

“We are not happy when somebody comes here and for more than 30 minutes, he is only speaking about Kalonzo. Kalonzo is our son, when anyone comes to Ukambani they must respect him,” said Wavinya.

“Ukikuja ukambani patia wakamba heshima. Usitukane Kalonzo. This is our father, if you don’t respect him, we will not respect you,” said Kathiani MP Robert Mbui.

