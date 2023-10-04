Wednesday, October 4, 2023 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Tuesday engaged in a war of words with East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP, Hassan Omar, during the ongoing bipartisan talks between the opposition and the government at the Bomas of Kenya.

It all started when a civil society representative who was making his presentations before the committee suggested that the elections in Kenya are rigged.

Seeking to deflate the belief, Omar, who is part of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance team, mentioned that there was a constant factor that had troubled every election with the claim of being rigged out; he seemed to be referring to former prime minister Raila Odinga.

Hassan implied that it was not a coincidence that every election Raila had lost would be said to have been flawed.

Coming to the Azimio La Umoja leader’s defence, Kalonzo, who represents the opposition, underscored the belief Raila’s wins in elections had been snatched from him.

He accused Omar of constantly demonising Raila in the course of the talks

“Let us avoid demonising. I have listened to Omar over time saying one constant factor and another. I want you to know one of those constant factors has been sitting here with you. I was a running mate to Raila in 2013 and 2017,” Kalonzo said.

Omar then butted in with a banter, jesting about Kalonzo’s scheme in the 2007 election in which he overtook Raila to be vice president.

“You lost the election in 2007 and passed in the middle,” said Omar.

The former Mombasa senator’s remarks seemed to irk Kalonzo, who termed him childish.

“If you stop being childish Omar, we will make progress…That is why you will never be governor of Mombasa I can give it to you,” went Kalonzo.

To which Omar responded with equal strength and contempt;

“And you will never be a president I give it to you,”

