Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on what to do as President William Ruto begins to abandon him and work with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

In a social media post on Saturday, Kabando urged Gachagua to stop what he has termed as politics of ethnicity and instead embrace statesmanship.

Kabando also urged Gachagua to stop ethnic politics and selling anti–Raila Odinga sentiments in the Mt Kenya region.

“Dear DP, Sir, I am forever grateful for your kind consideration for the UDA ticket.

“Today, I’d be a Nyeri senator. But I lost pretty. I respect you, but I most vehemently disagree with your continued alienating politics of ethnic bigotry and Raila-hate. Please stop it. Be a statesman,” Kabando stated.

The former lawmaker’s remarks come after Ruto described Raila as his ally.

The Head of State, who is on a development tour to the Nyanza region, rekindled moments he walked with the ODM leader politically during their days in the ODM party.

