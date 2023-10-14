Friday, October 13, 2023 – The jury in the western state of Colorado has found Aurora police officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminal negligent homicide in the death of Elijah McClain.

The death of the unarmed young Black man four years ago received widespread publicity which led to large-scale protests and reforms in Aurora’s police department.

The jury found Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault,

A second officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was acquitted of all charges against him, including reckless manslaughter and assault.

The jury reached a verdict after deliberating for 16 hours over three days.

The 23-year-old died after first responders got a call about a suspicious person walking down the street. They found McClain on Aug. 24, 2019, wearing a mask and carrying groceries when they arrived at Colfax Avenue and Billings Street.

Jason Rosenblatt, Randy Roedema, and another officer all were indicted by a grand jury for forcibly restraining McClain in a violent struggle that was captured on police body cam video. They face felony charges of criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter, and second-degree assault, however, the jury had the option to convict on lesser charges which they did in the case of Roedema where they found him guilty of third-degree assault.

Sentencing for Roedema is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Adams County Court.

Sheneen McClain, Elijah McClain’s mother, told CNN affiliate KUSA after the verdict, “This is not justice.” She said Roedema’s guilty verdict is “not enough,” adding the officer was not acting alone in what led to her son’s death.

“This is not a victory for me at all. This is not a victory for the human race. This is not justice,” Sheneen McClain told KUSA. “They have an eternal judgment that they have yet to see. And no matter how they try to clean up their slate, they still have my son’s blood on their hands.”