Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – A British base jumper has plunged to his death after losing control of his parachute during a 1,300ft jump in Turkey.

Dilip Marcus Sundhod, 47, succumbed to his injuries after crashing into the side ofa cliff while competing in the International Air Games Festival with friends.

After opening his parachute, Sundhod lost control and smashed into the cliffside in Butterfly Valley.

Emergency services rushed to his aid after being alerted to the horror crash by friends.

It took workers around an hour to reach the spot where Sundhod had fallen, before they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Local media reports suggest Sundhod’s jump was a separate free fall from the festival activities.

Investigators are now looking into the legality of the stunt and whether the proper safety regulations for the dangerous sport were observed.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “We are aware of a British man who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.

“We have not been approached for consular assistance, but our staff stand ready to support British Nationals overseas 24/7.”