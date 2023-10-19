Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Ntazola Gloria has turned into an overnight celebrity after she locked a city council askari in her car and took him for a road trip, following an argument over parking violation in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

The askari got into her car without her permission, prompting her to lock him inside and take him for a road trip.

Gloria, a bold and no-nonsense lady, is reportedly a high-end sex worker.

Before her Tiktok account was banned, she was using the platform to give ladies tips on top clubs and other social joints in Nairobi where they can find rich men.

She also uses her social platforms to flaunt her big nyash

Watch some of her videos….

The Kenyan DAILY POST