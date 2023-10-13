Friday, October 13, 2023 – The 25 nominees for the 2023 Golden Boy award have been unveiled, with the likes of Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala to it out for the prestigious prize.

Barcelona duo Pedri and Gavi won the award in 2021 and 2022 respectively and therefore are no longer eligible this year.

The Golden Boy winner will be selected by an international jury composed of 50 journalists from all over Europe. Each judge gives ten points to their first pick, seven for second, five for third, three for fourth, and one for fifth.

The winner will be presented on 4th December in Turin, Italy.

Golden Boy shortlist:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig), António Silva (Benfica), Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Johan Bakayoko (PSV Eindhoven), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Arthur Vermeeren (Antwerp), Evan Ferguson (Brighton), Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Salzburg), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Arnau Martínez (Girona), Mathys Tel (Bayern Munich), Andy Diouf (Lens), Arda Güler (Real Madrid), Bilal El Khannouss (Genk), Martin Baturina (Dinamo Zagreb), João Neves (Benifca), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).