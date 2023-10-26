Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Actor Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend has been arrested months after she and the Marvel star got into a domestic altercation.

The Creed III actor, 34, was arrested on March 25 on misdemeanor charges for allegedly attacking dancer Jabbari, his former partner.

London-based Jabbari initially told police Majors hit and strangled her, but the strangulation charges were dropped. Now, he is only charged with hurting her arm.

But Jabbari, 30, is now allegedly set to be charged with assault herself, reports the Messenger, who cited sources within the New York Police Department. The outlet said this comes after Majors filed a counter-complaint against her.

The outlet said Majors’ accuser would be hit with a domestic violence charge and that she would report herself to the NYPD’s 10th precinct, located in Chelsea.

On Tuesday, Variety reported that there may be an unreported incident involving London police that may be relevant to the prosecutor’s domestic violence allegations, but they did not report what the incident was.

The outlet also said that a filing, which has not been made public, allegedly stated that the DA does not have any plans to prosecute Jabbari if she is apprehended by the NYPD.

The Messenger claimed that Jabbari would be ‘issued a desk appearance ticket’ that police issue to ‘require a suspect to appear in court to answer charges.’

But she has previously shown her steadfast belief that her client Majors is innocent, and that Jabbari ought to be apprehended.

Majors’ next scheduled court appearance in Manhattan is October 25.

On August 4, Chaudhry said in a statement to DailyMail.com: ‘Jonathan Majors has been waiting for 132 days to clear his name of these false allegations while the NYPD waits to arrest his accuser upon her New York return.’

On August 3, the attorney said: ‘One hundred and thirty-one days ago, authorities unjustly cuffed Jonathan Majors in his own home, hauling him off to jail based on the word of a woman now hunted by the NYPD.

‘Bravely, Jonathan Majors laid bare to the NYPD the relentless, alcohol-fueled abuse he suffered at the hands of Grace Jabbari, an enduring nightmare in their relationship.

‘Now, as soon as Jabbari sets foot back in New York, the NYPD stands ready to arrest her.

‘For an excruciating four months, Jonathan Majors, the real victim in this shameful ordeal, has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart.

‘Yet he remains unwavering in his determination to be absolved from this harrowing ordeal.’

On June 27, she said that the NYPD had found probable cause to arrest Jabbari.

Chaudhry said: ‘Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night.

‘Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.’

On June 20, the attorney called on the District Attorney to ‘initiate proceedings against Ms. Jabbari, holding her accountable for her crimes.’

And on May 9, Chaudhry claimed that the fact Majors was arrested and not Jabbari ‘highlights the racial bias that permeates the criminal justice system.’

Brad Edwards, Jabbari’s attorney, did not comment on Tuesday.

Jabbari admitted to Majors in text messages that she was the aggressor, screenshots of a conversation presented by the defense attorney claimed. After the alleged attack, she was seen at nightclubs drinking and partying with friends.

Majors has always maintained his innocence.

In June, Majors filed his own domestic violence claim against her, telling police he had been slapped and scratched by a violent and ‘hysterical’ Jabbari.

Majors, whose star was quickly rising, was dropped by his management firm and PR firm after the charges were dropped.