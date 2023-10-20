Friday, October 20, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the entire Azimio fraternity have been left in a state of confusion.

This is after former Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho met with President William Ruto’s allies in a high-stakes meeting that has raised suspicion among Raila’s allies.

Joho met Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa, and Nyali MP Ali, popularly known as Moha Jicho Pevu, yesterday.

The four, who were at one point members of ODM, met at a meeting that brought together Coast region’s leaders, both former and current leaders.

In a statement, Moha Jicho Pevu noted that the event was aimed at deliberating on issues touching on the development of the Coast Region.

Photos from the event showed Joho exchanging pleasantries with both Moha Jicho Pevu, a member of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Jumwa.

Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sharif, Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro were also in attendance.

Other leaders were Tana River Governor Major Dhadho Godana, his Lamu counterpart Issa Timamy, and Taita Taveta Governor Andrew Mwadime among others.

The leaders resolved to reach out to President William Ruto in a structured manner for the purpose of formulating an all-inclusive development agenda for the region.

Since the 2022 General Election, Joho has kept a low profile and stayed out of the public gaze entirely, only making sporadic appearances at events.

