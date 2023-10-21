Saturday, October 21, 2023 – US President, Joe Biden used his address to the American people on Thursday night, October 19, to warn Iran it would be held accountable for supporting both Russia and Hamas.

The 80-year-old tied the conflicts in Ukraine and Israel together during his speech saying ‘we can’t let terrorists like Hamas and Putin win.’

Biden noted that Iran was providing military support to both Russia and the terrorist group, Hamas who launched a devastating attack on Israel on October 8 killing 1400 people..

‘Iran is supporting Russia in Ukraine and it’s supporting Hamas and other terrorist groups in the region,’ Biden said.

‘We’ll continue to hold them accountable, I might add.’

President Biden pleaded with Congress to pass what’s expected to be $100billion in new funding, a request being resisted by lots of Congressional Republicans who are wary of giving any new money to Ukraine.

Seated at the Resolute Desk, Biden argued in his 15-minute address that Russian President Vladimir Putin and the terror group Hamas, responsible for the bloody October 7 on Israel ‘represent different threats’ but share a common goal.

‘They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,’ he said.

Ukraine and Israel also share a common enemy in Iran.

‘American leadership is what holds the world together,’ Biden said.

‘American alliances are what keep us – America – safe. American values are what make us a partner that other nations want to work with.

‘To put all that at risk if we walk away from Ukraine, we turn our backs on Israel – it’s just not worth it.’

The president’s comments come after the Senate unanimously passed a resolution that backed Israel’s right to self-defense and the condemnation of Hamas’s attacks on civilians.

It ‘condemns Iran’s support for global terrorism, including its support for terrorist groups such as Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad’.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Tuesday that nobody would be able to stop Muslims around the world and resistance forces if Israel continues bombing Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.

‘If the crimes of the Zionist (Israeli) regime continue, Muslims and resistance forces will become impatient, and no one can stop them,’ Khamenei said.

No matter what the Zionist regime does, it cannot make up for the scandalous failure it suffered,’ Khamenei said.