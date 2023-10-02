Tuesday, October 03, 2023 – Jodie Turner-Smith has filed to divorce actor Joshua Jackson

The actress, 37, filed for divorce from the Fatal Attraction actor, 45, in Los Angeles Superior Court after more than three years of marriage.

Jackson and Turner-Smith tied the knot in late 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April 2020.

Turner-Smith has requested 50/50 shared custody in her filing.

The couple were together on Sept. 9 celebrating Jodie’s 37th birthday in New York City.

They were also recently spotted at New York Fashion Week and helped launch the Lotus Emeya electric vehicle also in September.