Tuesday, 10 October 2023 – Jimal’s ex-wife, Amira, has finally introduced her new flame after keeping her fans in the dark for long.

The mother of two is dating a tall, dark, and handsome Luo man.

She took to social media and gushed over the new man and wondered why she had never experienced being loved by a Luo man.

Amira shared a photo leaning on her new boyfriend while smiling at the camera.

They both looked happy as they spent time together in a restaurant.

“Na mbona hamkuwa mmeniambia mapema mapenzi ya Kiluo inakuwanga tamu hivi. (And why did you all not tell me being loved by a Luo is this sweet),’’ she captioned the photo.

Amira had a messy divorce with Jimal – a controversial city businessman.

Their troubled marriage was marred with claims of infidelity and physical abuse.

She even suffered a miscarriage after Jimal beat her up when she was heavily pregnant.

Jimal would also cheat on her with multiple ladies including city socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray.

Below are photos of Amira’s new boyfriend.

