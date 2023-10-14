Friday, October 13, 2023 – Four Jewish schools in London have decided to shut their doors on Friday amid calls for mass demonstrations in support of Palestinians in the wake of Hamas’s terror attacks on Israel.

Torah Vodaas Primary School in Edgware, Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary School in Colindale, and Menorah High School in Neasden told parents last night they would not reopen until Monday October 16th. A fourth school will also stay shut today, according to reports.

In a letter to parents, reported by Sky News, Rabbi Feldman, of Torah Vodaas, said while there was ‘no specific threat to our school’ it was ‘not a decision that has been taken lightly’.

The Community Security Trust (CST), a charity that supports British Jewish people, said antisemitic hate crimes had tripled in the four days after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

Other Jewish schools in London have already taken precautions, including cancelling detentions and withdrawing the requirement to wear school blazers on their journey in.

Asked about the closures this morning, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: ‘Well there’s obviously broader threats, not specific, including some of the absolutely disgusting material we have seen from Hamas who are a terrorist organisation who threaten people all the time.’

He added: ‘So this is really to do with the security of the community, and the Jewish community itself taking decisions. The Government has stepped in with further money in order to work with the community.’

Mr Shapps added: ‘People are very concerned, and it’s not surprising when you hear the language coming out of some of these organisations and their supporters.

‘It is of course illegal in the United Kingdom. (Hamas) are proscribed…’

In a video address last night, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Hamas was ‘equivalent to ISIS’ and condemned ‘incidents of support on British streets and online’.

She said: ‘Whenever Israel is attacked, Islamists, racists and elements of the hard left use legitimate Israeli defensive measures as an excuse to stir up hatred against Jews.

‘To anyone engaged in the glorification of terror, the harassment of Jewish people or public disorder at protest I have a simple message: we will track you down and you can expect to face the full force of the law.’

Rishi Sunak last night vowed to ‘do everything in our power’ to keep British Jews safe in the wake of the violence in the Middle East and a surge in antisemitic incidents in Britain.

The Prime Minister announced £3million in extra funding to protect schools, synagogues and other Jewish community buildings.

Mr Sunak and Ms Braverman held a roundtable meeting in Downing Street last night.

They were joined by police chiefs and the CST, which works to provide safety, security and advice to the Jewish community in the UK.