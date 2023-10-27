Friday, October 27, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has unveiled an initiative dubbed ‘Operation Rudi Nyumbani’ for members of the Kikuyu community who supported President William Ruto.

Speaking on Thursday, Kioni claimed the initiative is meant to accommodate all the Mt Kenya residents who defied former president Uhuru Kenyatta and instead supported his rival, incumbent President William Ruto.

Kioni said many Mt Kenyans residents were already regretting supporting the current government.

“There are so many people who were cheated to join the United Democratic Alliance, but they now know. Many have realised that Uhuru loved Kenya, so if you believe that you were cheated, and if you loved Uhuru, it is time to return home. “As the Jubilee Party, our arms are wide open; welcome all back home,” Kioni stated.

The former lawmaker also said the former ruling party will soon embark on a massive drive to welcome the ‘lost’ members back home.

“We will be going out there since December to do a massive recruitment drive starting in November. We want every person who wants to see change in this country to join,” he said.

