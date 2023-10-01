Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Jeezy and his estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, are still living under the same roof while their divorce is being hashed out in court.

Sources told TMZ that the former couple is still living together in Georgia, but there’s very little interaction going down between them.

The sources added that it is awkward as they cross paths as they come and go from the house.

The priority for both is their 1-year-old daughter, Monaco, the source said.

The divorce came as a total shock to Jeannie, so there is a lot of anxiety and tension in the home.

Jeezy filed for divorce in Georgia this month, Sept. 2023, claiming there was no hope for reconciliation.