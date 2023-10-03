Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – Lang’ata Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o, has attacked Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and his Kisumu counterpart, Prof. Anyang Nyong’o, for complaining about the venues of AFCON matches.

Last week, Nyong’o and Barasa raised concerns over the proposed venues of the 2027 AFCON games.

In a joint statement, the governors took issue with the government’s decision to pick Nairobi and Eldoret as the venues for the 2027 football showpiece.

They argued that the decision was tragic and that the government should have considered the Western region with matches in Kisumu or Kakamega.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Jalang’o castigated the two governors, saying the Kisumu and Kakamega counties have no such facilities to host crucial and big events such as the AFCON opening ceremony.

“Forget about Eldoret, Kisumu, or Kakamega hosting AFCON, is Nairobi even ready? If we host the opening ceremony, do you know we will need 32 top hotels to host the participating nations? and Fans?” Jalang’o asked.

The legislator also questioned whether Senegalese superstar Sadio Mane would sleep at Kakamega Golf Hotel if his team were to play in the Western Kenya town.

“Kakamega asking to host AFCON, wapi? Mane atalala Kakamega Golf ama ValuValu?” Jalang’o posed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST