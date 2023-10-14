Friday, October 13, 2023 – Actress Jada Pinkett has said that she was shocked after her estranged “husband” Will Smith went off on a rant and addressed her as “wife” before slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

The actress who recently revealed that she and Will have been living separate lives for 7 years, recalled the 2022 Oscars moment in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb, saying she was “really shocked” with how he described her during his fit of rage.

Recall that after Chris Rock joked about Jada’s bald head (a result of her struggles with alopecia), Will shouted “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!” before slapping him.

During the interview on NBC, Jada said she was shocked with Will addressing her as “wife” as they haven’t called each other “husband and wife” in a long, long time. She revealed that hearing those words, mixed with the heated moment, caught her completely off guard.

The actress also claimed that during the commercial break, Chris came up to her and apologized for his comments but she was more focused on Will, not knowing what exactly was going on with him.