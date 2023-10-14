Friday, October 13, 2023 – Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has expressed her love for late rapper, Tupac Shakur, using a word that feels like a slight against her husband Will Smith, who she’s been separated from for 7 years.

Speaking to Christal Jordan of RollingOut on Thursday, October 12, ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Jada described Tupac as her one true “soulmate,” despite 24 years of marriage to Will Smith.

The actress who admitted that she had no chemistry with Pac, further claimed that he proposed marriage to her and she turned him down.

During the interview, Jordan asked Jada if she believed there could be a “soulmate friendship” that does not include the romantic. Responding to this, Jada said;

“Absolutely! We have soulmates. Our children can be our soulmates. I think this kind of romanticized idea is like a ‘soulmate.’ There’s all kinds of definitions of a soulmate.

“But yeah, you know, definitely. If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think ‘Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms.”

The actress who has spoken several times over the years about her close bond with the rapper, noted that any romantic relationship with Tupac was impossible due to them having “no chemistry.”

She said;

“It just wasn’t possible; there was no chemistry between us. Let me tell you, don’t think that ‘Pac and I, like I write in the book, we had those moments, and I wish I could get people to understand the repelling nature. It was almost like God made us that way.

“It was like, ‘Look, I’mma put y’all together, y’all are gonna be a dynamic duo, but I’mma tell you right now, I’mma make it so y’all are not gonna be able to get together.’ Cause that just wasn’t the purpose.”