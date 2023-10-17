Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and Will Smith are “working very hard” to repair their marriage days after she disclosed that they have been separated for the last seven years.

In a new interview with Today, the 52-year-old actress retracted her initial explosive revelation, saying that people ‘missed’ that she was trying to explain that she and Will, 55, had not called it quits.

She said the couple are in fact ‘working very hard’ at bringing their relationship ‘back to a life partnership’ and are ‘concentrating on healing’.

It comes just days after Jada shocked the world by sharing that the pair had been living ‘completely separate lives’ as of 2016 because they were ‘exhausted with trying’ to repair their union. She also disclosed that they were living apart when Will seemingly defended her honor by slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars last year.

Clarifying her comments on the Today show on Monday, ahead of the release of her new memoir, Worthy, Jada said: ‘We are working very hard at bringing our relationship, yes, bringing our relationship back together… Back to a life partnership, yes.

‘Husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process. I came into that with very specific ideas, right? Very specific ideas that were blocks. To me just seeing Will to who he is. He can’t be this perfect idealized husband.

‘I have to be able to accept him for the human he is. He accepts me for the human that I am, and we want to love each other there. We really have been working hard.’

Jada’s clarification shocked host Hoda Kotb, who replied in disbelief: ‘Oh! Okay. Well, I didn’t know that.’

‘That’s the point I was trying to tell you,’ the actress continued. ‘You totally missed that. That’s the whole thing.’

Hoda asked: ‘There might not be a divorce in theory anymore?’

The Girls Trip actress replied: ‘Yeah. No. We really have been working hard.’

‘So, wait,’ a confused Hoda replied. ‘Just so I’m 100 per cent sure. You were divorced not on paper.’

‘Right,’ Jada said.