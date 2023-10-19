Thursday, October 19, 2023 – J.K Rowling has refused to budge despite being cancelled by the trans community for refusing to accept that transgender women are women.

The Harry Potter author took to the social media platform X today, Oct. 17, to share a photo text that reads: “Repeat after us: Transwomen are women.”

Showing that she does not agree with the text, Rowling wrote, “No.”

Since 2020, Rowling has been under fire by members of the LGBTQIA community over her insistence that transwomen are not women and should not take up spaces meant for women.

Her stance has caused fans and stars of the Harry Potter series like Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Eddie Redmayne to speak out against her but it appears she is not bothered.