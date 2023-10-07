Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara has reportedly removed the country’s prime minister and dissolved the government in yet another major reshuffle in the West African nation.

Prime Minister Patrick Achi is being removed alongside the members of the government after the president signed a decree terminating their roles in exercising his constitutional powers, the presidency’s secretary-general, Abdourahmane Cissé, said in a statement.

Ivory Coast, which is preparing for an election in 2025, has had three prime ministers since 2020.

Achi succeeded Hamed Bakayoko, who died of cancer in March 2021. Bakayoko’s predecessor had also died in office because of illness.

“The president expresses his gratitude to Prime Minister Patrick Achi and to all members of the government for their commitment to serving the nation over the past years,” Cissé said. The outgoing officials will continue to function until later this month when a new government will be set up, he said.