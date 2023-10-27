Friday, October 27, 2023 – Ivanka Trump will have to testify in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers, and the family business, a New York judge ruled on Friday, October 27.

After Ivanka’s dismissal from the case, her lawyers argued she shouldn’t have to testify, noting that she moved out of New York, and now resides in Florida and left her Trump Organization job in 2017. The lawyers also argued that she went to work for Donald Trump in the White House and never returned to the family business.

Ivanka’s attorneys had filed a motion to quash a subpoena for her testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the former president, sons Don Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization, and some executives.

But Judge Arthur Engoron sided with the state, pointing to documents showing that Ivanka Trump has ownership or management ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments.

Ivanka was a former executive at the Trump Organization which has been accused of fraudulently inflating asset values on financial statements given to lenders, insurers, and others.

She was dismissed as a defendant from the case in June after an appeals court found that claims against her were outside the statute of limitations

Ivanka Trump’s lawyer told the judge Friday that state lawyers had no legal basis to make her testify.

‘At the end of the day, your honor, they just don´t have jurisdiction over her,’ said the attorney, Bennet Moskowitz.

Judge Engoron also denied a request for Ivanka to give a deposition in Florida instead of testifying in New York.

Donald Trump’s attorney Chris Kise called the subpoena ‘continued harassment of President Trump’s children.’

‘They just want another free-for-all on one of President Trump’s children,’ Kise said. ‘They want her in the courtroom so it can be filled with media and we can have another circus day.’

Donald Trump and his sons are expected to eventually take the stand.

The former president testified briefly on Wednesday to answer Engoron’s questions about an out-of-court comment.

Engoron held up his ruling of a $10,000 fine on Donald Trump for violating a court gag order.