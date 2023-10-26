Thursday, October 26, 2023 – The controversy surrounding the wax figure of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not over.

Recall that the Musee Grevin in France unveiled The Rock’s wax figure on October 16 and it got negative reviews, with Dwayne Johnson himself telling them that work needs to be done on the wax figure.

The museum admitted they could do better and announced they are updating the work

The new version has now been unveiled. It has darker skin and the face doesn’t look as “Botoxed” as the previous one.

But fans are still not pleased and they have taken to the museum’s page to say the updated figure is somehow worse.