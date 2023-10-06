Friday, October 06, 2023 – Rachel Bilson has stated that it’s “weird” if a single man in his 40s has only slept with four women.

Speaking on her podcast “Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson,” the actress, 42, shared her peculiar dating preferences and the red flags she looks out for when picking out a partner.

“This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women…,” it’s a little weird.”

The actress, who is no stranger to making sex confessions on her podcast, said that while she thinks having four sexual partners is “really low,” it’s not entirely “fair” of her to make that judgment.

Bilson said that it “all depends” on certain situations, as men who have had long-term relationships have a valid reason, in her opinion.

“Maybe he’s been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable,” she shared. “But if he’s single in his 40s and it’s only four and he’s never been in the long term thanks that’s an issue.”

She also admitted that she used to ask her previous partners about their body count, but said she “probably wouldn’t” be doing that from here on out.

“When people should be dating so much like let’s say in their 20s, I was in a relationship all my 20s,” she shared.