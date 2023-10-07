Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Kanye West had enough during a painful pedicure session and decided to walk out on the nail technician.

The rapper is seen getting a pedicure in a video shared online on Thursday, October 5.

During the procedure, you can see Kanye react with a quick jolt of pain before deciding to end the treatment.

He immediately removes his feet from the technician’s thigh and stands up.

The technician tries to persuade him to finish the session but he refuses.

Kanye tells the nail technician: “I’m not gonna do the rest of it.”

She tries again to persuade him but he says, “Oh no, it’s my toes, it’s my toes.”

As she tries to speak again, he interrupts and says more emphatically: “It’s MY toes.”

He continues: “I’m not gonna do it. Wrap it up, I’m not gonna do it.”

“And then the hands?” the woman says pointing to his finger nails.

But Kanye says: “Nope. Thank you very much.”

He’s then seen walking out and getting back to discussing business.

Kanye went for the pedicure after being pictured trekking barefoot in Europe during most of his summer getaway.

Watch the video below.

Ty Dolla $ign shares clip of Kanye getting a procedure.



“It’s my toes” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xDcWMSjFub — JT (@JT_Posts) October 5, 2023