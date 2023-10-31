Monday, October 30, 2023 – Former NBA player, Joe Smith’s wife recently discovered that his wife, Kisha Davis, has an OnlyFans account.

However, after expressing his dismay, his wife casually responded ‘its my body’.

Onlyfans is an erotic site where people are paid for sexual acts on camera.

Joe Smith made over 60 million dollars during his time as a basketball player but got into money issues recently . After finding out Kisha performs s3x acts on the erotic site, he confronted her about it.

Her reaction to his surprising revelation appeared nonchalant, as she recorded her conversation with her clearly distraught husband, casually responding, ‘It’s my body.’

She proceeded to defend herself by stating that she’s not involved with anyone but herself, emphasizing, “It’s my body, my choice.”

The husband interjected, asserting, “I am your husband, and you should communicate with me.”

She then explained that she had asked her husband questions but he never provided an answer, leaving her with no choice but to take action.

She told her husband that he knew her identity before he married her.

Watch the video below.