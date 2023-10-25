Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni’s ex-partner, Andrea Giambruno, has been removed as the host of a national TV show after sexist off-air comments were leaked.

The recording of Giambruno talking to female colleagues about an affair and making inappropriate advances was broadcast on the satirical TV show, Striscia La Notizia last week.

In response, Georgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister who leads the far-right Brothers of Italy party, announced last week that she and Giambruno had ended their almost 10-year relationship.

Meloni, who strongly believes in traditional Catholic family values, has in the past expressed her belief that a child should have a mother and father.

As a result of the furore generated over the sexist remarks, TV company, Mediaset has decided to replace Giambruno as the host of Diario del giorno with journalist Manuela Boselli.

Mediaset announced on Wednesday, October 25 that Giambruno would still have an editorial role on the show.

The leaked remarks by Giambruno have caused tension within the Meloni government, as Forza Italia, the political party founded by Silvio Berlusconi, is one of three parties in Meloni’s right-wing coalition, and Silvio Berlusconi’s son is the head of Mediaset. However, both the Berlusconi family and Forza Italia deny any involvement in the leaking of the remarks.

While the director of the TV show, Striscia La Notizia had commented that the leaked remarks could be seen as a favour to Meloni, as further embarrassing recordings could emerge, Mediaset has made no mention of any further disciplinary action against Giambruno.