Monday, October 2, 2023 – The Italian investors are back on site to continue with the construction of the scandalous Arror and Kimwarer dams.

This is after President William Ruto struck a deal with the Italian players involved in the construction of the controversial Itare, Arror, and Kimwarer dams to resume the projects.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto, through the Ministry of Water, indicated that the Italians agreed to work with Kenya towards resuming the three projects as soon as possible.

The meeting, which took place in Rome, Italy, was attended by Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh who was in the company of Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua.

The two were accompanied by the Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

“PS Water and Sanitation Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh held a negotiation meeting with the Italian govt in Rome to consider the resumption of work for Itare, Arror, and Kimwarer dams,” read the statement in part.

“The Italians agreed to work with Kenya towards a lasting solution in order to resume work immediately.”

Earlier, the Water PS confirmed that the teams, which held the meeting on Sunday, agreed to make way for contractors to return to the sites immediately.

“We agreed on how to address these hitches and most importantly have the contractors return to the site as soon as possible,” he stated.

In September 2019, former President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the cancellation of the Kimwarer Dam project and the immediate commencement of the implementation of the Arror Multipurpose Dam project with new design components and a fresh cost rationalisation plan.

This was after he received a report on the two dam projects from the technical committee, he formed following the discovery of irregularities and improprieties surrounding the tender.

Investigators ascertained that the Ksh28 billion Kimwarer Dam was found to have been overpriced and the project was neither technically nor financially viable.

