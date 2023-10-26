Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Kris Jenner has opened up about her past infidelity, admitting that her “life’s biggest regret” is cheating on the late Robert Kardashian Sr. with Caitlyn Jenner.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Khloé Kardashian asked her mother why she was unfaithful to her late father.

This question came up during a conversation about Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson’s own infidelity.

Khloe, 39, asked Kris, 67, “What was your mindset when you cheated?”

“When you did that with my dad, and you had four kids and you had a family? Yes, I know you were really young…”

In response, Kris explained that she was “really young and dumb” and it’s “something that plays into it because you don’t really understand the consequences of your actions.”

Kris was married to attorney Robert Sr. from 1978 until 1991.

The union produced four children; daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and son Robert Jr.

Kris met Caitlyn, who was Bruce at the time, in 1990. The pair ultimately got divorced in 2014 and Caitlyn publicly came out as transgender in 2015.

Probing her mother further, Khloe said, “But what was my dad not doing that made you want to look elsewhere?”

“I don’t know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake,” Kris said. “That’s my life’s biggest regret.”

“I’m not proud of the way I behaved during that time, but you know what? Everything happens for a reason,” Kris continued.

“I really do live my life by thinking God has a plan, and without that whole thing happening, there never would’ve been Kendall and Kylie [Jenner].”

Speaking about it further in a confessional later on, Kris explained why she hopes Khloé thinks twice before severing ties with the NBA player, with whom she shares daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1.

“When I got divorced, Robert and I became best friends. We talked on the phone all day long, helped each other through things all the time, and I did have regrets,” Kris explained.

“I thought, Wow, what I was thinking? So I want Khloé to be really careful when she makes these decisions and she has to let somebody go.”