Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – President William Ruto has maintained that he is the president of every Kenyan no matter how they voted during the last year’s presidential election.

Speaking over the weekend, Ruto said it is primitive for anyone to say that the government will sideline those who didn’t support his presidency.

“It is primitive and backward for anyone to imagine that any region of Kenya cannot get development on account of how they voted,” Ruto said

“Ruto is president of the entire country, and his government belongs to everyone, he said.

“This is also your government, so don’t worry,” Ruto added.

The president’s statement contradicts that of his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who has been insisting that plum government jobs will only be given to those who supported and voted for the current administration.

“This government is a company that has shares. There are owners who have the majority of shares, and those with just a few, while others do not have any,” Gachagua stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST