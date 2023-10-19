Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament, Jeremiah Kioni, has dismissed claims that President William Ruto still controls Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kioni, who is also a former Jubilee Party Secretary General, stated that Ruto lost control of the vote rich region the moment he started attacking former President Uhuru Kenyatta and former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Kioni said Uhuru and his mother are very respected in Mount Kenya and Ruto made a big blunder by abusing them and frustrating them.

“Last year was a year of losses, the Kenyan kwanza seeds they planted by instigating the region against Uhuru came back to haunt them,” Kioni said.

The former lawmaker further argued that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s decision to call for a truce with the former Head of State is “too late” for the Government, which he says is fighting against Kenyan unity.

“People are ready and waiting for a signal where to go because they have already moved out of Kenya Kwanza even though they have not yet gone to Azimio,” Kioni stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST