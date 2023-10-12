Thursday, October 12, 2023 – You now risk a jail term or hefty fines for using the now-popular Mambi Ni Matatu phrase.

This is after President William Ruto moved swiftly and registered the “Mambo Ni Matatu” as a trademark, securing exclusive rights to use the phrase.

Through his lawyer Adrian Kamotho, people will be required to seek permission to use the phrase alongside gesturing the three fingers.

The phrase has become popular in the past weeks, following Ruto’s stern warning to sugar cartels hindering the government’s plan to revive the ailing industry.

Ruto offered three options to alleged cartels, including fleeing the country, going to jail, or going to heaven.

“We cannot continue to entertain this. We need a lasting break. All thieves must stop their acts,” he stated during a tour in the Western region.”

“There is no place for such people. There are only three options; Leave the country, go to jail, or go to heaven,” Ruto stated.

He repeated the phrase during the Africa Climate Summit, as he explained ways to ease access to finance by African countries.

“We are thinking about financing in Africa, three things are very important. As we say in Kenya, mambo ni matatu; Speed, scale, and affordability are required to ease access to finances,” Ruto stated during the summit.

The phrase has become popular and is used widely on social media platforms, with politicians referencing the catchphrase during their speeches.

Consequently, Kenyans seized the opportunity to print the phrase on T-shirts for sale.

On the other hand, the phrase attracted backlash from the members of the Opposition, who cautioned Ruto against using threats in his capacity as the President.

