Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on President William Ruto to censor his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Wednesday, Odinga opined that Gachagua speaks in a condescending manner when addressing sections of Kenyans.

“It is a tragedy for this country to have someone of the calibre of Mr. Gachagua as the Deputy President. Gachagua should not even be the head of a chicken pen because of his conduct, the way he behaves and talks.

“He talks with so much contempt to the rest of the country,” Raila said

“It is as if he is the Deputy President of Mt Kenya only, other parts of the country do not matter as far as he is concerned,” Raila added.

The Azimio leader further criticised Gachagua for remarking that the government was like a company where the majority shareholders benefit.

“He even says that Kenya is a shareholder company. There are some communities with more shares and others with fewer shares, others with no shares. That those with no shares have nothing to expect from our government.

“He forgets that the same government collects tax from all over the country and then he tells them they are not shareholders.

“I would want to ask Mr. Ruto publicly to censor his deputy because it is an insult to the country if he goes with Mr. Gachagua to Western, Coast, Nyanza when he does not recognise these people as shareholders,” the former Premier stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST