Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has declared intentions to obliterate Hamas for the deadly surprise attacks by the Palestinian militant group this weekend that saw hundreds of Israelis killed.

Netanyahu compared Hamas to the Islamic State group and said Israel planned to deploy ‘unprecedented force’ that would ‘reverberate for generations’.

‘We have only started striking Hamas,’ Netanyahu, 73, said in a nationally televised address late last night.

‘What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.

‘Hamas terrorists bound, burned and executed children. They are savages. Hamas is ISIS,’ Netanyahu concluded.

Thousands of Hamas targets have been wiped out in brutal aerial bombing campaigns, Israeli defence officials claimed.

Israel also ordered a ‘complete siege’ of Gaza, cutting off electricity, fuel and food for the 2.3 million Palestinians who for the most part were already living in abject poverty.

The four-day-old war has already claimed at least 1,600 lives, as Israel saw gun battles in the streets of its own towns for the first time in decades, and neighbourhoods in Gaza were reduced to rubble.

In a response to the savage aerial bombardment of Gaza, Hamas warned late last night it would begin executing Israeli civilian captives.

‘Every targeting of our people without warning will be met with the execution of one of the civilian hostages,’ Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

Hamas militants abducted up to 150 people, including women and children, from Israeli territory and dragged them back to Gaza amid their ruthless slaughter.

‘We have decided to put an end to this and as of now, we declare that any targeting of our people in their homes without prior warning will be regrettably faced with the execution of one the hostages of civilians we are holding,’ Abu Obaida, spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, later added in a recording released to Al Jazeera.

Israel and Hamas have had repeated conflicts in past years, often sparked by tensions around a Jerusalem holy site.

The surprise weekend attack by Hamas left a death toll unseen since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria.