Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – A young Israeli couple were murdered by Hamas terrorists in their home in Israel after they managed to save their 10-month-old twin babies from the same tragic fate by hiding them in a hidden shelter.

Itay and Hadar Berdichevsky, both 30, quickly reacted when they heard the gunmen trying to smash down their front door.

The terrified parents frantically bundled their two babies into a hidden shelter moments before the Hamas terrorists stormed into their home, the Israeli ambassador to Colombia Gali Dagan revealed.

Itay and Hadar ‘bravely fought’ the gunmen before they were shot and killed during their assault on Israel, which has left more than 700 Israelis dead.

Luckily, their two babies were found and rescued by Israeli soldiers after being left alone for more than 12 hours, Dagan said, hailing the couple as ‘heroes’ who did ‘everything they could to save their children’.

‘They hid their 10-month-old twin children in the shelter while terrorists infiltrated their home,’ Dagan wrote on Twitter. ‘Itay and Hadar were brutally murdered after bravely fighting the terrorists.

“The babies were left alone for more than 12 hours until they were rescued. Imagine the horror. Two terrified parents doing everything they can to save their children, who are now orphaned. Blessed be the memory of these heroes.’’

Itay and Hadar are now among the more than 700 Israelis who have been killed by Hamas terrorists, after the gunmen launched a surprise assault on Israel at the weekend.