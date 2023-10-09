Monday, October 09, 2023 – The Israeli military is expected to invade Gaza within the next 48 hours after Hamas terrorists unleashed a terror bloodbath nicknamed “Israel’s 9/11”.

More than 1,100 people in Israel and Gaza have been killed since the Palestinian militant group stormed across the border on Saturday, October 7 and massacred hundreds at a music festival.

Israel is massing tanks and troops on the border with Gaza with about 100,000 reserve troops deployed to the south of the country.

The United States is also moving several warships – including USS Gerald Ford to the eastern Mediterranean after US President Joe Biden pledged Washington’s “rock solid” support to Tel Aviv.

US officials say they now expect Israel to launch a ground invasion of Gaza within the next 48 hours.

The move comes after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to reduce Gaza to “rubble” to damage Hamas strongholds in revenge for Saturday’s surprise attack.

Israeli special forces hit the Gaza Strip overnight reportedly hitting more than 500 targets belonging to Hamas terrorists.

As at press time at least 700 people have been killed in Israel while more than 400 are confirmed dead in Gaza – with the death toll set to soar on both sides.

Israel was stunned when Hamas launched its multi-pronged offensive on Saturday – with at least 3,000 rockets raining down as fighters infiltrated towns and stormed the music festival.

Panicked Israelis hiding in their homes said militants were going door to door and shooting civilians or dragging them away.

Israeli rescue service Zaka said its paramedics recovered about 260 bodies from the music festival in Sukkot, southern Israel as hundreds of concertgoers were killed by rockets and gunmen on paragliders.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khameini praised the attacks on Twitter on Sunday.

He said: “God willing, the cancer of the usurper Zionist regime will be eradicated at the hands of the Palestinian people and the Resistance forces throughout the region.”

Khameini shared a clip of terrified civilians fleeing a music festival where Hamas killed 260 people.

Iran has for many years tried to build influence in the countries around Israel by funneling cash and weapons to groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria’s Assad regime.