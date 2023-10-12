Thursday, October 12, 2023 – The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, October 12 released horrifying pictures of the babies executed by Hamas terrorists during the brutal October 7 surprise attack on Israeli territory.

According to the Israeli PM, the pictures were shown to US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who is in Israel to show America’s support to the Jewish state.

“Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” the Israeli PM’s office wrote on X.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) had on Monday, claimed that 40 babies were killed by Hamas savages during the invasion last week. The IDF also claimed that some of the babies were beheaded.

Israel has termed the Hamas attack an act of evil and human animals. The country has declared war against Hamas and vowed to wipe out every Hamas militant from the Earth.

The photos are too horrifying to post here. If you want to see it, click HERE