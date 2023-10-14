Friday, October 13, 2023 – The Israel Defence Forces, IDF, on Friday, Oct. 13, dropped leaflets over Beit Lahia in the Gaza Strip warning people who live in the Hamas-controlled region to leave their homes immediately and go to shelters.

The Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million civilians, has been bombarded by approximately 6,000 bombs. These contain a total of 4,000 tonnes of explosives.

The leaflet, said to be dropped from planes, reads, “For your safety, you must leave your homes immediately and go to shelters.

“The IDF is not interested in harming you or your family members. Anyone who is near Hamas terrorists or terrorist targets will put their lives in danger.”

It adds: “Don’t return to your homes until further notice from the Israeli Defence Forces. Leave all public and known shelters in the city of Gaza.”

The warning continues, ” Do not approach from the security wall, and whoever does so is risking their lives.”

This comes as Israel released harrowing images of babies murdered and then burned by the barbaric Hamas terrorists.

Watch the video below.