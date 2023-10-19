Thursday October 19, 2023 – Embattled Director General of the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) Ezra Chiloba has resigned.

In a statement to Kenyans, CAK stated that its board of directors accepted his resignation letter which was addressed to the Chairperson Mary Mungai.

“On behalf of the Authority, I wish the outgoing Director General success in his future endeavours and appreciate his invaluable contribution to the organization and the wider ICT sector,” said the CA Board Chairperson.

Chiloba served as the CA Director General for two years, having been appointed in October 2021.

However, the former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO was recently suspended over graft allegations.

He was suspended following a board meeting held by the authority.

He was reportedly suspended over misappropriation of funds during his tenure.

Following his suspension, he was replaced by Christopher Wambua who would serve in an acting capacity.

He was suspended alongside Human Resources, Legal Services, the Internal Auditor and Finance directors.

The suspended employees were accused of misappropriating funds of approximately Ksh 662 million in the staff mortgage scheme which led to the Government losing millions.

An investigation conducted by the Special Board Audit and Risk Committee uncovered the gaps in the authority’s funds.

The committee revealed that Chiloba bought a house and seven acres of land more than the required one-acre limit set by the Civil Servants Housing.

Additionally, the committee called for the authority to enforce disciplinary action on those involved including Chiloba.

Chiloba was among those who allegedly rigged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s victory in the disputed 2017 elections in favour of Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto while serving as the IEBC CEO.

The Kenyan DAILY POST