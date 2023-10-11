Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Environment Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya has shocked many after taking legal action against her own husband.

Soipan took her husband, Stephen Saibulu, to court claiming that he is physically and emotionally abusive, asking the court to grant her custody over their two children.

According to court documents, the CS, through law firm Daniel Ondabu and Company Advocates, is filing a protection order for her, her children, and her domestic workers against her husband.

The CS is also seeking custody of her two children and Ksh525,000 for their upkeep.

“The Respondent relentlessly treats the Plaintiff/Applicant, their children, and the applicant’s domestic workers with cruelty and has been psychologically, emotionally, and verbally abusive,” she lamented.

“Owing to the abusive and erratic nature of the Respondent, the Plaintiff/Applicant, their children, and the applicant’s domestic workers have been living in mortal fear for their lives.”

Tuya is seeking Ksh225,000, which is half the amount of the school fees needed for the two children.

She is also asking for Ksh100,000, for the children’s monthly entertainment. The CS wants a further Ksh100,000 to cater for the expense of maintaining the children.

Tuya has also asked the court to give a restraining order against Saibulu.

According to the CS, the relationship with her husband has been frustrating because of his continuous refusal to take responsibility for the upkeep and maintenance of the children as well as various incidences of violence, abuse, and infidelity.

She said that she has been left as the sole breadwinner, providing all of the children’s basic needs including food, shelter, education, and clothing.

Tuya accused Saibulu of failing to fulfill his obligations since they split in October 2020.

