Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Co-operatives & Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises(MSMEs) Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, has denied being involved in the jobs scam abroad.

This is after he was accused of being behind the First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Agency which is facing investigations for allegedly running a fake jobs scheme.

In a statement, Chelugui maintained that he did not have any connections with the company as alleged in various publications and social media sites.

However, he acknowledged attending one of the events organised by the company in 2021, in the capacity of a chief guest. At the time, Chelugui was serving as the Labour CS.

“Indeed, I was invited by the organisers on May 15, 2021, to preside over the flagging off of more than 200 youth who had secured job opportunities in Qatar during the 2022 World Cup.

“As the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection at the time, I was obliged to honour the invite and grace the event because I felt it was a great opportunity for our youth and our country. Also used the occasion to promote government policy on labour migration,” read the statement in part.

Consequently, the CS demanded an apology from those who published the information asking Kenyans to desist from spreading the information.

He explained that he was a senior government official, adding that the reports tarnished his name.

Chelugui issued the statement hours after it was alleged that he was facing investigations by the Senate and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over his connections to the company.

As per the reports, the CS was facing investigations alongside senior businessmen and a Senator from Rift Valley.

First Choice is accused of running a fake jobs scheme where innocent Kenyans were promised jobs overseas including the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

After a number of victims who were mostly the youth parted with facilitation fees worth millions, the company failed to meet their end of the bargain.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.