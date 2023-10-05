Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Apostle Peter Manyuru of Jesus Teaching Ministries (JTM) is without a doubt one of the most popular preachers in the country.

He has a huge following mainly consisting of women, who flock to his mega church expecting to receive miracles.

Manyuru, a close friend of ODM leader Raila Odinga, is notorious for staging miracles.

He has opened a Tiktok account where he has been posting videos performing alleged miracles.

He claims his hands are anointed.

The miracles are staged to hoodwink his brainwashed congregants.

