Monday, October 30, 2023 – Iran has warned it may be ‘forced’ to enter the ongoing conflict after accusing Israel of crossing the red lines’ with its bombardment of Gaza

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said Israel had ‘crossed the red lines’ with its bombardment of Gaza which ‘may force everyone to take action’.

Raisi wrote on X, formerly Twitter: ‘[The] Zionist regime’s crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action.

Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel.’

In an apparent reference to recent rocket and drone attacks on American military bases in Syria and Iraq, he added: ‘The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield.’

Raisi also claimed that Israeli forces which entered Gaza had been ‘defeated’ and were forced to retreat. However, there was no such withdrawal, and clashes continued to intensify yesterday.

Iran’s so-called Axis of Resistance includes several terror groups it funds and controls, including Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This comes dats after the terror group released a photograph of its secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah meeting leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

It said they had assessed ‘the international positions being taken’ and discussed ‘what the parties of the Axis of Resistance must do…to realise a real victory for the resistance in Gaza and Palestine’.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7 in which at least 1,400 Israelis were killed and more than 200 taken hostage, Hezbollah has launched numerous missile attacks on northern Israel.