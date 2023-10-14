Saturday, October 14, 2023 – The Iranian Embassy in Spain has ‘strongly denied’ reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could be ‘sentenced to 99 lashes for adultery’.

This comes after Iranian media, per Mundo Deportivo, claimed that lawyers in the country had filed a complaint against the Al-Nassr forward after pictures emerged online showing him hugging international painter Fatima Hamimi.

The incident took place while the Portuguese superstar was on a visit to the country back in September.

However, the Iranian Embassy in Spain has refuted claims that the footballer will be sanctioned should he return to the country, instead supporting the gesture made by Ronaldo.

A statement from the embassy read: ‘We strongly deny the issuance of any court ruling against any international athlete in Iran.

‘It is a matter of concern that the publication of such unfounded news could overshadow crimes against humanity and war crimes against the oppressed Palestinian nation.

‘It should be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo travelled to Iran on September 18 and 19 to play in an official football match and was very well received by the people and the authorities.

‘His sincere and humane meeting with Fatemeh Hamami was also praised and admired by both the people and the country’s sports authorities.’

Ronaldo, who is in a relationship with Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, visited Tehran, the capital of Iran, with Al-Nassr to face Persepolis in the group stage of the Asian Champions League in September.

While there, the former Manchester United player met Iranian painter Fatima Hamimi, who wanted to give a picture to Ronaldo, which she had made especially for him.

It’s said Ronaldo kissed her on the cheek and gave her a signed shirt, while he also posed for a photo in which he hugs her, which attracted the ire of Iranian lawyers.

This is because in Iranian law, touching a married woman is equivalent to adultery.

Hamimi is said to be ’85 percent paralysed’ and is a massive fan of the Portuguese star.

Iranian network Sharq Emroz, as per Mundo Deportivo, had said that the Iranian justice system reacted quickly to the photo of the pair and sentenced Ronaldo to 99 lashes the next time he travels to Iran.