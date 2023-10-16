Monday, October 16, 2023 – Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Monday, October 16, claimed that Hamas militant group was ready to release its hostages if Israel ceases its airstrikes along the Gaza Strip as the number now known to have been taken by the terrorists is at least 199.

Hamas officials are “ready” to release hostages, but doing so would be “impossible” under Israeli airstrikes in the region, Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani relayed at a news conference in Tehran.

The terror group “stated that they are ready to take necessary measures to release the citizens and civilians held by resistant groups, but their point was that such measures require preparations that are impossible under daily bombardment by the Zionists against various parts of Gaza,” Kanaani (pictured below) said.

It came as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday confirmed that at least 199 hostages are known to be held in Gaza, a number much greater than previously believed.

Israeli Military spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said families have been notified. He did not say how many held captive were foreigners, or who was holding them, though most are believed to be held by Hamas, which rules Gaza.

Iran’s government supports Hamas, and Iranian security officials are widely thought to have helped the terror group plan its October 7 sexrry attack on Israel, according to reports.

Iran has cautioned it could enter the war as well if Israel launches a widely anticipated ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in the coming days.

Over 1,400 Israelis are dead, more than 3,500 are wounded and at least 100 were taken hostage since the war began, with the death toll expected to rise after Hamas terrorists fired thousands of rockets and sent dozens of militants into Israeli towns.