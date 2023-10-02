Monday, October 2, 2023 – Some intoxicated South African ladies were filmed flashing their boobs to an artist as he performed in a club.

They shamelessly flashed their big boobs in the presence of other revelers and cheered the artist as he performed in the jam-packed club.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous article‘Nyash challenge’ – This woman has left netizens talking (LOOK).
Next articleSmoking chimney: This guy was pictured at TAMASHA Lounge in Eldoret (See PHOTOs).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply