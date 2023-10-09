Monday, October 9, 2023 – A landlady who has built a Penthouse on top of a residential apartment in Nairobi’s Zimmerman Estate has broken silence after photos of the unique building went viral.

Speaking to the media, Ann Lumbasi said living near her childhood home had always been her dream.

“I grew up in Zimmerman and always dreamt of living where I grew up, I just wanted to be near my childhood home,” she said.

She is located in the US but makes frequent trips to the country.

It took her four years to complete the multi-million project after enlisting the services of a contractor with over 20 years of experience.

“He is very good and has experience of over 20 years. He used to build for my dad and it is how I met him,” she added.

The ‘penthouse’ has four bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, a laundry room, and a pantry, and has a panoramic view of the Githurai, Roysambu, and Kahawawest neighborhoods.

Inside the opulent home, you can tell the landlady was not on a shoestring budget because the furnishings appear to be the best money can buy.

Although she did not provide an exact figure for the project’s cost, she did imply that it was well into the millions.

She assured the public that the building his safe, adding that before she started the project, safety was the first priority.

“I involved whoever is supposed to be involved…and for me to live here, on top of my tenants, that tells you we stand by what we built,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.