Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A Kampala-based hotel dubbed New Best Hotel has taken the internet by storm.

The management has hired skimpily dressed ladies to offer massage services and extras (sex) to clients.

The hotel is always a beehive of activity as men flock there to get services from sexy ladies.

Despite previous raids on the hotel by cops for promoting prostitution, the management has continued to post steamy videos on TikTok to attract more clients.

They clearly indicate that massage and extra services are available on a 24-hour basis.

Below are some of the videos showing what goes inside the New Best Hotel located in Kampala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.