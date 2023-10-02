Monday, October 2, 2023 – President William Ruto has made a fresh promise even as Kenyans still wait on his 2022 campaign promises which he has failed to deliver.

Speaking during a church service in Lang’ata yesterday, Ruto promised to eliminate the Kibera slum in 10 years’ time.

According to Ruto, Kibera, one of the biggest slums in Africa, will experience a complete overhaul to become an estate in the next 10 years.

He affirmed that the transformation will be achieved through the government’s ambitious Affordable Housing Project which seeks to provide Kenyans living in informal settlements decent homes.

He further noted that the mega project will significantly aid in providing jobs for many youths in the nation.

“That plan was introduced for two reasons. First, it’s not about the houses but about the jobs. Our plan is that we will have constructed at least 200,000 houses to ensure that all young people in Nairobi have jobs,” he said.

“We also want to remove people from slums. Especially here in Kibera. In ten years, there will be no slum here, we will have transformed it into an estate.”

This comes a week after he assessed the progress of the 14,000-unit Mukuru Met Social Housing Project in Mukuru, Nairobi which he said will employ about 4,000 youths from the local area.

The Kenya Kwanza regime targets to build at least 250,000 houses every year, for the next five years. A project that could benefit over six million Kenyans who will access decent and affordable houses.

Other areas where the construction of affordable homes has kicked off include Soweto B in Kibera, Ruiru, Pangani, Starehe, Shauri Moyo, Homa Bay and Mavoko.

The Kenyan DAILY POST