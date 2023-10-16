Monday, October 16, 2023 – Betty Irabor has asked not to be nominated for any Lifetime Achievement award.

The media entrepreneur, 66, tweeted:

“Please, I am too young to be nominated for any Lifetime Achievement award… Just putting this out there.”

She added a tongue-out goofy face emoji to her tweet.

She added:

“But that ‘Lifetime tag’ makes me feel; life is done with me or that I am done with life when I am just really getting started.”

